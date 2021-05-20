newsbreak-logo
University of Pennsylvania Health System requires employees to get COVID vaccine or they're fired

By Bradford Betz
FOXBusiness
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Pennsylvania Health System has given its employees an ultimatum: get the COVID vaccine before Sept. 1 or get fired. The memo, which comes amid a debate about how far companies should go in compelling vaccines, was sent to employees on Wednesday. All employees and clinical staff must...

