When it comes to the Mustang, the higher priced options of the 1960s really overshadowed what made the car so popular among the working class in the era. In 1965, the mass majority of Mustangs produced were not GT350s with their factory modified HiPo 289-cid engines pumping out over 300-horsepower. Instead the average working class American was more likely to spring for the less expensive V8 option, all the while undoubtedly admiring the early Shelby cars. But the early V8 coupes had an appeal of their own. With a 200-horsepower 289-cid engine under the hood and plenty of pony car style, the sparingly optioned base V8 powered Mustang was one of the most popular cars on the road in 1965.