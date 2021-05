Ryan Graves and Jack Koch finished second and third, respectively, at the Maryland JUCO Golf Championship at the Golf Club at South River on April 29. Graves shot an 81 while Koch finished with a round of 86. With these scores, Koch finished second in the conference season standings with a final score of 24 points, and Graves […] The post CSM’s Graves, Koch Medal at MDJUCO Championship appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.