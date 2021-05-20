Cold Case Arrest: DNA match leads Phoenix police to suspect in 2006 sexual assault

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department Crime Lab has uncovered a DNA match that helped them crack a cold case and make an arrest in a 2006 sexual assault. On April 12, 2006, Phoenix officers responded to a call about a sexual assault at an apartment near 22nd Avenue and Beardsley Road. According to the court documents, the victim told police that she had just returned from taking her dog on a walk when she found a strange man in her apartment. Police say the suspect shoved the woman into the bathroom as she struggled to get free. That's when the man sexually assaulted her while threatening her with a pocketknife, police say. Then, as he was leaving the bathroom, the man told her if she told anybody or called the police, "he would return and kill her," according to the police report.