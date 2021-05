Whether you're eating them as a side to your favorite sandwich or grabbing a handful while watching a movie, chips might be second only to apple pie as the quintessential American food. However, you might want to leave those crunchy snacks on the shelf, now that one major food manufacturer has announced a recall of its hugely popular chips. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these chips from your cabinet now. And for more foods you're better off avoiding, This Ice Cream Brand Just Recalled 100 of Its Products.