Delta passenger accused of trying to open cockpit, hitting flight attendant
Authorities have decided to press charges after a Delta passenger reportedly assaulted a flight attendant and then attempted to open the cockpit. According to reports, Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the proposal of civil penalties against four different passengers ranging from $9K to $52,500K due to a series of incidents that kicked off with a Dec. 23, 2020 scuffle that took place on a Delta flight from from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Seattle, Wash.thegrio.com