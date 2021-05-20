newsbreak-logo
Delta passenger accused of trying to open cockpit, hitting flight attendant

By Blue Telusma
TheGrio.com
 6 hours ago
Authorities have decided to press charges after a Delta passenger reportedly assaulted a flight attendant and then attempted to open the cockpit. According to reports, Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the proposal of civil penalties against four different passengers ranging from $9K to $52,500K due to a series of incidents that kicked off with a Dec. 23, 2020 scuffle that took place on a Delta flight from from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Seattle, Wash.

