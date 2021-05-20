newsbreak-logo
Before and after: Satellite imagery of Gaza conflict

By Meenal Dhande
geospatialworld.net
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith major global conflicts and geopolitical shifts happening, satellite imagery is undoubtedly gaining traction. Satellite imagery provides the power of visualization in real-time. For years, it has been used by the geo-intelligence (GEOINT) community to gather relevant data, such as studying the magnitude of attacks and destruction that takes place in the conflicted zone. From presenting evidence of newly built detention facilities in Xinjiang to a significant build-up of the Chinese military in the Galwan Valley, satellite imagery is being extensively used by security analysts and investigators because of its unbiased and constant insights.

