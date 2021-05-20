Before and after: Satellite imagery of Gaza conflict

The crisis between Israel and Hamas in Gaza moved towards all out conflict after one of the most violent days in years left some 30 people dead and with both sides vowing to continue hostilities.Up to 28 Palestinians were killed by airstrikes in Gaza and three people died in Israel following rocket attacks on Tel Aviv and Ashkelon.A day of violence ended with Hamas firing over 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv. The fire was so relentless that Israel’s Iron Dome rocket-defence system seemed to be overwhelmed. A 50-year-old woman was killed in Rishon LeTsiyon, just south of Tel Aviv. Israel’s...