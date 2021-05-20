newsbreak-logo
Homestead grad Durnell is new East Noble hoops coach

By VICTORIA JACOBSEN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 7 hours ago

East Noble announced that Brandon Durnell was officially approved as the new boys basketball coach during the school board meeting on Wednesday evening. Durnell is 21 and recently graduated from Spring Arbor, where he averaged 23.6 points and 11.0 rebounds for the men's basketball team this season. Durnell graduated from Homestead in 2017. He will also take over the assistant athletic director job, which has been held by previous boys basketball coach Ryan Eakins.

