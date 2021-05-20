Six hours of comments push school board meeting into the late hours

If you drove down Forest Hill Boulevard you saw a group of people protesting. They gathered outside ahead of the School District of Palm Beach County meeting.

"It's time to think about the kids," one protestor said.

It's a heated debate that included an enhanced police presence and security measures outside and inside the building. A move the district said was done in an abundance of caution.

Parents are angry over the school board's decision to continue to require students to wear masks for the remainder of this school year.

"We're tired of seeing our children coming home and complaining that their heads hurt, they can't concentrate," Christine Manolis said.

Inside the board meeting a packed house of speakers who wanted their voices heard on the issue.

"Your policy is causing long-term permanent damage to almost 200,000 children," Jennifer Schulter said.

In total six hours of speakers at Wednesday night's meeting.

"Without mincing my words, what you are doing to children is hurting their mental health," a parent said.

Board member Erica Whitfield telling those in attendance changing policy does take time.

"I think that changing policies in four weeks is very difficult.. and policies are huge.. they are not a small process," she said.

A message shared by board chair Frank Barbieri.

"There's got to be a first read a second read and then adoption it's going to take at least three weeks once we get it started," he said.

