Pete & Bas: The grandfathers of UK drill

West London rapper Lord Apex coolly announces himself as ‘The Underground General’ on “SsV3”—the opening track off of his latest project, Smoke Sessions 3—and he’s absolutely in his right to say so. At 24 years old, the White City-raised artist is spearheading a Wu-Tang-inspired, ‘golden era’ wave of wordsmiths approaching the culture in a holistic way, from bars to beats to directing, merch, and an inherent need to own their masters. This approach is best captured by his Elevation Meditation collective, which features the likes of Finn Foxell, Louis Culture and p-rallel. Sensei Apex floats at the forefront, a Yardie Miyagi sitting cross-legged on a thick white cloud of the finest loud smoke.