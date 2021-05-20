newsbreak-logo
Music

Pete & Bas: The grandfathers of UK drill

By Long Reads
BBC
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil a few years ago, Peter Bowditch, 70, a retired Royal Mail employee, didn't know what UK grime or drill music was. When his granddaughter would tune his car radio into stations rap and grime broadcasts, Pete would turn it off. "She was messing with my car radio stations and...

Frank Sinatra
MusicThe Quietus

New Documentary, 'Better Days', Charts The Story Of UK Rave

A new documentary exploring over 30 years of UK rave music is set to be released for streaming later this month. Better Days: The Story Of UK Rave looks over the origins of the UK's rave scene, such as early free parties, as well as its legacy through the lens of current and emerging UK artists working with various forms of electronic music. Illegal parties that have taken place amid the COVID-19 pandemic are also assessed within the 32-minute film.
Musicyourdigitalwall.com

Bnizz takes on the evolving sound of UK drill

UK drill has changed significantly. After a small number of producers that pioneered the sound left indelible marks on its production, one of them is Bnizz!. The Stylish Lz has Turned Up the Volume with the Rocking and Scintillating Rap Song ‘In Da Back’. (YourDigitalWall Editorial):- London, United Kingdom May...
WorldBBC

Brit Awards: Stars descend on London for in-person awards

The 2021 Brit Awards will take place on Tuesday night, in front of a live audience at London's O2 arena. Coldplay will open the show with a live performance from a pontoon on the River Thames. Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Headie One will play inside the venue. About 4,000...
Behind Viral Videosmusically.com

Atlantic hails TikTok’s role in first UK drill number one

The UK’s drill music scene is celebrating its first number one single after Russ Millions and Tion Wayne’s ‘Body’ took top slot in the official chart. Label Atlantic Records has hailed the role that TikTok played in popularising the track, with four different sound clips trending on the social app, and being used in more than 800k videos.
MusicPosted by
Consequence

Wolf Alice Shred Through “Smile” on Corden: Watch

On Tuesday night, Wolf Alice delivered a blistering performance of “Smile” from their upcoming album, Blue Weekend, on Corden. The Londoners shredded their way through the bruising alt-rock tune, with flashing lights in the background accentuating the riffier parts of the track. Check it out below. Appropriately, Wolf Alice singer...
MusicNME

Kojaque: Dublin indie hip-hop hero finds beauty in the anger

Like many of us, Kojaque hasn’t got a lot of love for New Year’s Eve. “Perpetually disappointing, so fucking overrated” are his sentiments, to be exact. The heightened sense of drama, anxiety and almost inevitable anti-climax that the night promises serve as the backdrop to the Dublin rapper/producer’s debut album ‘Town’s Dead’.
CelebritiesComplex

Meet Lord Apex, Underground UK Hip-Hop’s New Golden Child

West London rapper Lord Apex coolly announces himself as ‘The Underground General’ on “SsV3”—the opening track off of his latest project, Smoke Sessions 3—and he’s absolutely in his right to say so. At 24 years old, the White City-raised artist is spearheading a Wu-Tang-inspired, ‘golden era’ wave of wordsmiths approaching the culture in a holistic way, from bars to beats to directing, merch, and an inherent need to own their masters. This approach is best captured by his Elevation Meditation collective, which features the likes of Finn Foxell, Louis Culture and p-rallel. Sensei Apex floats at the forefront, a Yardie Miyagi sitting cross-legged on a thick white cloud of the finest loud smoke.
MusicFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Debuting orchestrations for Caribbean song cycle

When the Manchester Symphony Orchestra performs “Songs of the Islands” this weekend, the audience will immediately note that the song cycle isn't like any classical work they have heard before. With its Caribbean sound, “this ain't Beethoven, baby!” conductor Debra J. Lynn says with a laugh. “Songs of the Islands”...
Theater & DancePosted by
Forbes

Twice Ties BTS For The Second-Most Platinum Streaming Certifications In Korean History

Four very popular hit singles earned their first platinum streaming certifications in South Korea this month, with each finally reaching the necessary number of plays on platforms like Spotify and other highly-trafficked platforms. Included in the quartet of new wins is one of the most successful girl groups in the country, and by snagging another one of these coveted prizes, they have made important history.
MusicSoompi

NCT DREAM Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With First Full Album “Hot Sauce”

NCT DREAM is making a splash with their newest album!. On May 10 at 6 p.m. KST, the group released their first full album “Hot Sauce” along with the music video for the title track of the same name. “Hot Sauce” topped various domestic album charts including Hanteo Chart, and all songs in the album swept music streaming charts such as Genie, Bugs, and Flo.
MusicNME

Listen to Ray BLK’s powerful new track ‘Dark Skinned’

Ray BLK has shared a new track called ‘Dark Skinned’ – you can listen to it below. The powerful single is expected to feature on the London singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut album, which will follow on from her eight-track ‘Empress’ project (released in 2018). Explaining the meaning behind ‘Dark Skinned’ on...
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Honorary Aussie DJ Carl Cox signs to BMG ahead of new album

British superstar DJ Carl Cox, who lives half a year in Melbourne, has signed with BMG. He joins a roster that includes Louis Tomlinson, The Prodigy, Kylie Minogue, Fatboy Slim, KSI, Quincy Jones, Roísín Murphy, Solomun, Craig David, Maya Jane Coles and Wilkinson. “I had my first single out with...
Beauty & Fashiondecodedmagazine.com

WATCH: The New Romantics documentary

Electronic music has many roots in previous generations before it and the New Romantic era is no stranger to the use of Sythns, electronic drums and the eventual rise of New Wave (Synth Wave), the forefront of House Music in the UK. In this documentary, explore the move from rock, punk to the electronic music we have today, including the artists behind the movement from Kraftwerk to Gary Numan.
Musicthebrag.com

Get To Know: Alfie Templeman, the eclectic indie pop artist from the UK

UK artist Alfie Templeman might fit within the boxes of Indie and Pop for category’s sake, but if anything’s for sure you can’t define greatness. And that’s exactly where you’ll find Templeman. Earlier this month, Templeman celebrated the release of his mini album, Forever Isn’t Long Enough, which he describes...
MusicThe Quietus

Edge Of Tomorrow: Black to the Future By Sons of Kemet

Shabaka Hutchings’ volatile jazz quartet undergo a gradual evolution on their fourth LP, but don’t lose anything in the process. It has become increasingly clear over the past year that Britain is a nation of bootlickers. It is a country wherein a very terrible status quo is upheld at all costs, and there is very little reason to hope for a better future.