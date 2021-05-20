How ‘the Ubiquity of Quilting’ Influenced Artist Garland Farwell
Garland Farwell, the featured artist at last month’s 38th Magic City Art Connection (MCAC), counts several Black artists as inspirations. “The Gee’s Bend Quilters, [who hail from Alabama’s Black Belt region], are the queens for me right now. I aspire to do something like that,” said Farwell, whose work often features quilt patterns, during a recent interview at the MCAC in the Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark.www.birminghamtimes.com