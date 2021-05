They were arguably the most glamorous members of the Royal Family of their respective generations: Princess Margaret was the petite beauty with Hollywood good looks who was known for her love of a good time, while Princess Diana was the leggy blonde Sloane who wouldn’t have looked out of place on a catwalk, both were courted by the A-list and counted celebrities amongst their inner circle of friends. So it is unsurprising that when they first met, there was a feeling between the two women that they were kindred spirits of a kind. Yet at the time of Diana’s death in 1997, things had undeniably - and famously - turned sour.