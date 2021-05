The Harrisburg girls' track and field team turned in a sixth place finish, scoring 47 points against 12 other teams at Monday's Pinckneyville meet. Sidney Neal had one of the best performances of the day for the Bulldogs as the Harrisburg sophomore turned in the top time of the 300 meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 51.66 for a first place finish and was second in the 100 meter hurdles, turning in a time of 17.71.