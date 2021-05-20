MISSING: Harper Garlitos - San Marcos, Texas

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSAN MARCOS, TX -- 21 year-old Harper Garlitos was last seen in San Marcos, Texas on May 10th 2021. Harper was driving his silver, 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with Texas license plates of AG34506. A truck similar to Harper’s is pictured, but it is only a similar vehicle. Harper was wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans. If you have seen Harper Garlitos, or his vehicle since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever regarding Harper’s disappearance; please call the San Marcos Police Department at (512) 753-2108 - or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

