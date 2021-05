Canadian author and speaker Andrew Eltes has released his debut book ‘Appreciation and Meaning Journal’. After the last year, now more than ever, many are seeking to live a life of appreciation and meaningfulness. In “Appreciation and Meaning Journal,” author Andrew Eltes will guide readers towards feeling gratitude while focusing on what matters most every single day. Through a series of 10 empowering questions, this journal is designed to help readers deliberately feel positive, direct attention to and feel gratitude for what is going well in their lives, concentrate on how to better themselves while growing and giving to others, be centered and prioritize what matters most each day while feeling the core reasons for these actions and connect to the essence and enjoy the feeling of accomplishing a goal before it is physically completed.