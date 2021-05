What joy it must have been to be an Australian over the past year – assuming that is, you weren’t one of those citizens unfortunate enough to have been abroad when Covid struck and have as yet been unable to return home. It hasn’t exactly been a non-stop party – crowds were banned from Sydney’s New Year celebrations, and everyone across the country has faced the prospect of being caught out by instant lockdown. Yet Australia can and does wear its low Covid death toll – just 910 since the beginning of the pandemic – as a badge of pride.