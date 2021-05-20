Men got higher pay than women 59% of the time for same tech jobs

"How much money do you make?" For many people and workplaces, that question remains a taboo topic. While the National Labor Relations Act means it is legal to discuss your pay with your colleagues, those conversations often feel off-limits. Unless, of course, you work at software firm 10Pines, where your colleagues determine your salary. Or you work for Buffer, which has an open spreadsheet of salaries. But those approaches are outliers. Generally, there is a lack of transparency around pay, and this lack of transparency benefits employers and can also widen the gender pay gap.