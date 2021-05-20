Men got higher pay than women 59% of the time for same tech jobs
The gender wage gap in tech is alive and well, albeit improving — slightly. In 2020, male job candidates were offered higher salaries than their female counterparts for the same role at the same company 59 percent of the time, according to data collected by Hired, a platform that matches job seekers with open technology and sales roles. On average, those salaries were 3 percent higher for men than women. Though certain markets have bigger gaps than others. In London, men have 10 percecnt higher pay, compared to 5 percent in the San Francisco Bay Area and 7 percent in New York.www.bostonglobe.com