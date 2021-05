GREEN BAY, WI- The Green Bay Packers coaching staff got its first in-person look at the rookies during last weekend’s minicamp. Nine draft picks, seven undrafted free agents, nine futures contract players and three players trying out were part of the activities. At the end of the minicamp, the team had seen enough of quarterback Kurt Benkert to sign him to a contract. Benkert played his college ball at Virginia and has spent the last three seasons mostly on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.