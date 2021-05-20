newsbreak-logo
Wednesday's vaccination updates: Of Champaign County's 183,333 eligible residents (12 and older), 45.3% have received at least one dose, 51.8% fully vaccinated

By JEFF D'ALESSIO jdalessio@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 860 overnight, according to data updated Wednesday. The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 83,071 — or 39.6 percent of the...

Champaign County, ILThe News-Gazette

Saturday's vaccination updates: Champaign County administers another 1,000 doses; UI wraps up school year with 3 new cases, 0.04% seven-day positivity rate

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. SCHNUCKS: Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated customers. The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 1,000 on Friday, according to data updated Saturday. The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated...
Champaign County, ILThe News-Gazette

Friday's vaccination updates: On first day of 'bridge' phase, Champaign Co. active cases down slightly (by 2, to 283), percentage of population vaccinated up slightly (by 0.2, to 38.2)

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. On Day 1 of the state entering the "bridge" between phases 4 and 5, the number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 393. The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands...
Illinois Statesmilepolitely.com

Here’s a handy guide to mask wearing in Champaign County

Champaign County Safe has posted a helpful guide to when and where you should wear a mask, given the updated guidance from the state of Illinois and the CDC. Read specifics here, and check out the CDC poster below (accessible copy here). Images from CDC website.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Coronavirus response | Local mask rules changing on fly

CHAMPAIGN — Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that fully vaccinated people can go mask-free, can you walk bare-faced into a public place?. A day after the CDC updated its guidance, some managers at local places had yet to decide on what their responses will be.
Champaign, ILnewschannel20.com

Champaign offers vaccine to children 12 and older

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 12 years of age or older. Parental consent will be needed for anyone under the age of 18. Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only for those 18 and...
Champaign County, ILsmilepolitely.com

Champaign County Forest Preserve District will have in person activities for kids this summer

If you have kids aged 3-17, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District has an in person option for them. Preschoolers and a parent or guardian can try out Nature Explorers on June 2nd and 9th from 9:30 to 11 a.m., where they will hear a story, go on a hike, and do some hands-on activities. The first session is at Homer Lake, and the second is at Lake of the Woods.
Champaign County, ILchambanasun.com

Week ending May 22: 1 inmate sentenced in Champaign County to be released

There was one inmate sentenced to jail in Champaign County that will be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending May 22. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.
Champaign County, ILsmilepolitely.com

You are the key to helping unvaccinated people get vaccinated

Though it may seem obvious if you’re a regular reader of this magazine, we wanted to make it clear: We endorse all eligible people getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Collectively, we can bring the pandemic to a much more manageable place if we all do our part to protect ourselves and others. The virus has brought the count to 600,000 deaths in the United States, including 147 in Champaign County. We, like local officials and public health administrators, are doing what we can to use our voice to encourage people to get vaccinated so we can find a return to “normalcy.”
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

‘You’ve got to put the guns down’

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign leaders gathered at the City Building on Friday afternoon to condemn gun violence after three people were injured in two separate shootings Friday. Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in downtown Champaign, police said, and a woman who is eight months pregnant was shot Friday afternoon in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue in what police described as a domestic dispute.
Pesotum, ILThe News-Gazette

UPDATE: U.S. 45 reopens in Pesotum as investigation continues

PESOTUM — The county roads around Pesotum were a bit busier than usual after Tuesday’s train derailment shut down U.S. 45 through the southern Champaign County town. Regulars were still able to make it to lunch at Route 45 Wayside — which quickly put together a limited-time-only Trainwreck drink special — and a couple residents watched from their porch while Canadian National crews began clearing the tracks and TV crews filmed the wreckage.
Champaign County, ILThe News-Gazette

Monday's coronavirus updates: 147th death in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN -- A man in his 70s became the 147th Champaign County resident to die with COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. The public health district reported 18 county residents in the hospital with COVID, the same as on Sunday. Also Monday in Champaign County:. -- Out of...
Champaign County, ILsmilepolitely.com

Here are the recommended 2021 Champaign County Reapportionment Plans

Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel has released 12 possible plans for county-wide redistricting, recommending three of the 12 plans. You can read the entire report, the parameters and requirements of the plans, and view the maps here, on the county's website. Read more about the potential impacts of redistricting in...
Champaign County, ILWAND TV

United Way of Champaign County receives $15,000 donation

CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND)- Local Northwestern Mutual Financial Advisor Donates $15,000 Grant to United Way of Champaign County. Funding will support sustainable housing services as part of the company’s annual Community Service Awards. Despite the ongoing challenges of the past year, a recent study found that 85% of nonprofit organizations had...
Champaign County, ILThe News-Gazette

Monday's vaccination updates: UI finishing school year with fewest cases of pandemic (46,317 tests, 25 positive for week); 7 of 33 hospitalized with COVID at Carle Urbana in ICU; Champaign Co. reports 147th fatality

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 897 overnight, according to data updated Monday. The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 78,454 — or 37.4 percent of the...
Champaign County, ILsmilepolitely.com

How should the county board spend $40 million?

Champaign County is set to receive $40 million thanks to the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act. The finance committee is meeting on May 25th at 6 p.m. for a study session, and they want to hear from you. Type up your thoughts in 250 words or less and...