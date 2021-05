With the French Open just around the corner, the wild cards for the main draw will be announced shortly. Here we look at who should get them and why. We would have started with the former World #1 and three-time Grand Slam winner. The Brit has been struggling with match fitness. Murray is still on the comeback trail. After hip resurfacing, that left the Brit pain free, Murray has been hit by numerous setbacks. Firstly, a groin injury that put paid to playing in events he wanted. The Brit then caught Coronavirus, and had to self isolate and recover from that.