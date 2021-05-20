Daniel Robert Montgomery
WATERTOWN, MA-Daniel Robert Montgomery was born on July 28, 1972, in Santa Monica, CA. He was the beloved son of Bob and Lynn Montgomery and the dear older brother of Sara. In 1974 his family moved to Charlotte, NC where he grew up, went to school, and played sports. Graduating from Charlotte Country Day School in 1991, he went on to Guilford College in Greensboro, NC. After graduation in 1995 with a degree in sport management, he created his adult life in Watertown and Cambridge, MA, and Brooklyn, NY. He worked in marketing at various companies.www.tryondailybulletin.com