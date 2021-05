Okay - if you watched last night's episode of The Real Housewives of NJ, you know that Teresa is giddy as can be about her new man. But before we get into that, we gotta talk about this article from US Weekly that shared some interesting thoughts from Teresa's ex Joe about their marriage. He doesn't think they would still be together even if he wasn't deported, which is fair and fine, but I'm not loving the way he spoke about the mother of his children in this interview.