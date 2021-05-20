Gas tax hike with $132 million for Emerald Trail takes step

Jacksonville, Fla., May 14, 2021 – Florida Coast School of Law (FCSL) is disputing the findings released yesterday by the office of Federal Student Aid (FSA) in the U.S. Department of Education (ED) in a letter and press release denying the school’s reinstatement into the Title IV program. FCSL believes the ED was in error in its decision not to reinstate the school to the federal aid program and will be appealing the decision. The school will present evidence that shows it is in good standing and has been focused on the well-being of its students.