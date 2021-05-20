newsbreak-logo
Duval County, FL

Gas tax hike with $132 million for Emerald Trail takes step

By Mike Mendenhall
Jacksonville Daily Record
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville City Council on May 19 earmarked $132 million for the 30-mile Emerald Trail network in a bill that would increase Duval County’s local option gasoline tax. The Council’s 13-6 vote moves the legislation from the Committee of the Whole, setting up a final vote at a special meeting May 26 on Mayor Lenny Curry’s proposal to increase Duval County’s gas tax from 6 cents to 12 cents per gallon to pay for nearly $1 billion in infrastructure projects.

