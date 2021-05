“You either have a heart to serving or you don’t,” says John Blanton, a North Carolina retiree and volunteer with United Way of the Piedmont’s Gifts in Kind Center (GIKC). Blanton is among a group of volunteers who arrive at the GIKC warehouse in Spartanburg, South Carolina every Tuesday morning from Beulah Baptist Church. Most volunteers are retirees, but Blanton says, “It’s important that we set an example for younger folks to help get them started.”