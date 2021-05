The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially tried to pull back a bit during the trading session on Friday, to test the uptrend line from the ascending triangle that we have been stuck in. The 50 day EMA sits underneath there as well, so I think there are plenty of reasons to believe that the market is going to find plenty of buyers. That being said, we turned around completely to break above the $65 level, and it looks like we are going to attempt to go towards the $66.50 level.