Sonora, CA — The more easily transmissible UK variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed for the first time in Tuolumne County. Interim Public Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, says the person contracted it via “community transmission.” Dr. Sergienko adds that the person had not been vaccinated and went to receive a test after experiencing symptoms. Public Health is not releasing whether it was a man or woman but indicates that the individual was between the ages of 20-50.