DELOREAN DIXON

CAMPOBELLO – Delorean Keith Michael Dixon, 19, of Campobello passed away Friday morning, May 14, 2021. Born in Henderson County, he was the son of Donald Brandon Dixon and Kimberly Hare. Delorean was a graduate of Blue Ridge Community College Class of 2019 and went on to work for Dixon Air Conditioning and Heating, Inc. He was South Carolina State Trap Champion in 2017 and South State Junior Skeet Champion also in 2017. Delorean had a passion for the outdoors enjoying fishing, hunting and was very artistic enjoying drawing.