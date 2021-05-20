newsbreak-logo
Campobello, SC

DELOREAN DIXON

By Submitted article
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMPOBELLO – Delorean Keith Michael Dixon, 19, of Campobello passed away Friday morning, May 14, 2021. Born in Henderson County, he was the son of Donald Brandon Dixon and Kimberly Hare. Delorean was a graduate of Blue Ridge Community College Class of 2019 and went on to work for Dixon Air Conditioning and Heating, Inc. He was South Carolina State Trap Champion in 2017 and South State Junior Skeet Champion also in 2017. Delorean had a passion for the outdoors enjoying fishing, hunting and was very artistic enjoying drawing.

