TRENTON — Alek Manaoh has been named the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week after the right-hander produced two dominant starts for the Bison to begin his season. Ranked as the Blue Jays No. 6 prospect by MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old tossed six scoreless innings in each of his starts against the Worcester Red Sox and Rochester Red Wings. Manoah leads all of Triple-A East with 17 strikeouts, an 0.42 WHIP and .081 batting average against.