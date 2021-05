ATHENS – Georgia moved one step closer to addressing its depth issues in the secondary Friday when Brandon Turnage announced he was joining the Bulldogs as a transfer. Turnage is a redshirt freshman safety at Alabama. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound athlete from Oxford, Miss., will enter UGA as a sophomore and have three seasons of eligibility remaining. When he will be cleared to play remains unknown, however, as it will require a waiver of the SEC’s intraconference transfer policy to be eligible in 2021.