Public Safety

Inside Jacarezinho favela after Rio de Janeiro’s deadliest police raid

By Anushka Asthana
The Guardian
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAnushka Asthana talks to Tom Phillips about the police raid in Jacarezinho favela, in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro. On 6 May police stormed the favela, targeting one of the city’s largest drug gangs, known as Red Command. Twenty-seven men were shot dead by police and one police officer was killed. Police, politicians and some parts of the media called the operation a “surgical” success. Human rights activists, community leaders and residents of the favela have described it as a massacre and are now calling for justice.

