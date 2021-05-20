Inside Jacarezinho favela after Rio de Janeiro’s deadliest police raid
Anushka Asthana talks to Tom Phillips about the police raid in Jacarezinho favela, in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro. On 6 May police stormed the favela, targeting one of the city's largest drug gangs, known as Red Command. Twenty-seven men were shot dead by police and one police officer was killed. Police, politicians and some parts of the media called the operation a "surgical" success. Human rights activists, community leaders and residents of the favela have described it as a massacre and are now calling for justice.