UFC

UFC Vegas 27 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide for ‘Font vs Garbrandt’

By Patrick L. Stumberg
MMAmania.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly one year on the sidelines because of major injury and serious COVID-related illness, former Bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt, returns to the cage this Saturday (May 22, 2021) to face fellow knockout artist Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 26, which takes place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on ESPN+. In addition, 20 pounds south, Yan Xiaonan looks to continue her rise through the Strawweight ranks against inaugural champion Carla Esparza, while Heavyweight slugger Justin Tafa meets “Contender Series” alum Jared Vanderaa.

www.mmamania.com
