Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will have his last ride. After Donald Cerrone’s first-round TKO defeat to Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 26 this past weekend, MMA fans around the world had a sinking feeling in the pits of their stomachs that they may have just witnessed the final image of Cowboy inside the UFC Octagon. It would be difficult to avoid this feeling, with the 38-year-old Cerrone being winless in his last six fights and being finished in four of them.