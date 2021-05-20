15 foods you definitely don't need to buy organic

When it comes to Italian-American chefs who have made a name for themselves and their native cuisine, Giada De Laurentiis fits the bill. Known for her hearty pasta dishes, lasagna, pizza, seafood, and many other specialties, De Laurentiis has added her own creative twist to Italian cooking. Born in Rome, De Laurentiis has since integrated numerous influences into her recipes, making it clear that Italian food cannot be defined as a single category. Indeed, it is a combination of regional cuisines, which are each dependent on their geographic position and the neighboring provinces and countries (via Rustico Cooking). While the size of Italy is hardly notable, the abundance of coastline, mountains, lakes, rivers, and its climate makes it impossible to define it as a single landscape.