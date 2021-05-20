newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Could Soon Vote on Taxing Marijuana for School Revenue

By ED DEAN
Posted by 
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Krojh_0a5AtRHP00

Florida could soon vote on a state constitutional amendment on marijuana.

Last month, a Pew Research poll showed that 91 percent of Americans believe in some form of marijuana legalization.

Democrats in control of the U.S. Senate are expected to push legislation that would end the federal prohibition on marijuana which also tackling its regulation and taxing it.

That being the case, some states are looking to get in on the action. Last week, ABC News reported that more states are considering making the drug legal and using the taxes its sale will bring to expand their revenue.

In Florida, last month the state Supreme Court shot down a proposed state constitutional amendment expanding marijuana in the Sunshine State. The court said the ballot language was misleading.

But observers say this won’t stop the marijuana lobby in Florida and the next potential argument for legalization will be to fund government programs, including education.

“It’s coming,” political commentator Barney Bishop told Florida Daily.

“In the next few years, if budget outlooks show a deficit, marijuana proponents will argue if the drug is made legal, then the taxes from the sales could be used for budget shortfalls and could fund state and local education,” said Bishop.

But the idea of funding education in Florida by taxing marijuana taxes isn’t new.

In 2020, state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, called for taxing marijuana and using part of the revenues for local school districts.

“We all know it is going to happen eventually,” Smith said about legalization. “Why not be proactive?” said Rep. Smith

Proponents of legalization insist, by not taxing the drug, Florida is leaving money on the table.

This year, the Tax Foundation estimated that Florida’s potential revenue from taxing marijuana over the next three years would be close to $500 million dollars.

But opponents of marijuana legalization respond by saying any new revenues from the taxes would have to fund public health and the social costs from more people misusing the drug.

“I’ve heard these arguments before and I don’t think the idea of funding education with marijuana taxes is going to sell with parents and taxpayers,” said Shawn Frost, the director of education policy at MVP Strategies.

“Nobody ever addresses what the cost will be when young people and others get hooked on this drug and what the cost to society may be,” added Frost.

Reach Ed Dean at ed.dean@floridadaily.com.

FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#State Supreme Court#Marijuana Policy#Legal Marijuana#Federal Taxes#Tax Revenue#Pew Research#Americans#Democrats#The U S Senate#Abc News#Florida Daily#The Tax Foundation#Mvp Strategies#Taxing Marijuana#Marijuana Taxes#Marijuana Proponents#Legislation#Rep Smith Proponents#Education Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Florida StateOttumwa Courier

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after...
Jacksonville, FLfloridapolitics.com

Jason Fischer’s cybersecurity work will factor into his Senate run

Could recent media reports of cyberattacks make cybersecurity a hot campaign issue?. In a world where everyone wants their technology to work, but no one wants to know how it works, Jacksonville Rep. Jason Fischer has embarked on the sometimes thankless job of stepping up the state’s tech infrastructure. “I...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis’ gambling deal means billions for Florida, but is it enough?

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deal-making skills are getting a test. DeSantis inked a $500-million-a-year gambling agreement with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is expected to generate at least $2.5 billion during the first five years of the deal. Some lawmakers, though, think the state could have done better, given how much gambling the Seminole Tribe will get to control. “This is the dream deal ...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Florida Statewflx.com

New gaming deal faces uncertain future in Florida

Florida lawmakers are back at the Capitol considering a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe this week. It’ll expand tribal operations and bring mobile sports betting to the state. But no one is certain whether supporters have the votes needed. Monday started with a compromise. Leadership announced the governor...
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Florida Statestarvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

45% of Floridians have received at least 1 COVID-19 shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Target and CVS are no longer requiring fully vaccinated customers to wear face masks in stores, joining several other U.S. retailers changing their rules after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidance. Under the new guidelines released last week, fully vaccinated people -- those...
Jacksonville, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Florida Coastal School of Law disputes findings and is appealing Department of Education’s Title IV program denial

Jacksonville, Fla., May 14, 2021 – Florida Coast School of Law (FCSL) is disputing the findings released yesterday by the office of Federal Student Aid (FSA) in the U.S. Department of Education (ED) in a letter and press release denying the school’s reinstatement into the Title IV program. FCSL believes the ED was in error in its decision not to reinstate the school to the federal aid program and will be appealing the decision. The school will present evidence that shows it is in good standing and has been focused on the well-being of its students.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Online poker dropped from Florida gambling deal

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida agreed to drop references to online casino games from a new gambling deal, alleviating concerns that the agreement could turn cellphones into mobile slot machines. A provision of the gambling deal included a “miscellaneous section,” outlining that Florida would negotiate in...