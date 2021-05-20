newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Number of new COVID-19 cases decreases compared to last week

By KHGI
NebraskaTV
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — This week 588 new COVID-19 cases were reported, which is a 43% decrease from 1,368 last week. According to numbers put out by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), hospitalizations are also down this week compared to the week prior (130 to 91 this week).

nebraska.tv
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Mutations#Health Department#Health Services#Lincoln#Hospitalizations#Earlier Strains#Cdc Definition#Positive Tests#Covid 19 Vaccine#Coronavirus Vaccinations#Genomic Sequencing#Nebraska Residents#Uk#This Week#U K#Neb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

UPDATE: New COVID-19 cases dropped in region this week

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota’s nine counties combined for 375 new COVID-19 cases this week, down 21% from the prior week. The 375 new cases between May 1-7 came after the counties had 476 between April 24-30, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Weekly case totals have been alternating between rises and drops since mid-April.
Clark County, NVreviewjournal.com

New COVID-19 cases, fatalities continue to top 2-week averages

Nevada on Wednesday reported 373 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths over the preceding day, both well above the recent averages for both metrics. Updated figures posted on the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 317,088 cases and 5,487 deaths since the pandemic began.
Utah Stateksl.com

Utah mask mandate lifting for last week of school as state sees 418 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah won't require masks in K-12 schools for the last week of the school year, Gov. Spencer Cox announced Thursday. Individual school districts will have the option to continue mask mandates in their schools, but the state will lift its blanket mask requirement for all districts in the state, the governor said. Masks won't be required for whenever districts have their last weeks of school, he said.
Skagit County, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

New COVID-19 cases same as for previous week

Skagit County Public Health reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running May 9 to May 15. That number was the same as for the seven-day period running May 2 to May 8. However, in the most recent seven-day, Sunday-through-Saturday stretch, Public Health reported six new hospitalizations...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 1,449 more cases, no new deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold an afternoon news conference on the pandemic. Instead, he will address the state at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, 1,449 cases, 173...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

These Are the Only 4 States Where COVID Cases Are Rising

Vaccinations have helped massively improve the coronavirus situation in the U.S., especially now that every adult in the country is eligible to get the shot. Nearly every state is seeing a decline in COVID numbers, and daily COVID cases in the country as a whole have continued to decline over the past few weeks. But there are some areas that are still struggling. Data from The Washington Post shows that there are four states where COVID cases are currently rising.
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

Utah COVID-19 cases will keep decreasing according to health officials

SALT LAKE CITY – Health officials say Utah has “passed the plateau” when it comes to new COVID-19 cases. They reported the number of new cases took a significant drop, and they have reason to believe the numbers will keep falling. State epidemiologist Angela Dunn said Utah’s current seven-day rolling...
Shelby County, ILEffingham Radio

Shelby County Officials Announce Seventeen Additional Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Last Week

The Shelby County Health Department announced for the period of May 3rd – May 9th seventeen county residents have tested positive for Covid-19 last week. State metrics reported for the week end May 1, 2021, has Shelby County’s seven day rolling average for positivity at 1.7% a decrease from the previous week of 2.3%, and significantly below the state’s targeted threshold of 8%. Weekly positive rates per 100,000 population are still above the state’s target rate of 50 per 100K. Shelby County decreased from previous week of “60 per 100K” to “55 per 100K”. Shelby County now has two thousand, two hundred and thirty-six (2236) confirmed residents that have tested positive for Covid-19. A weekly summary of Covid-19 cases will be reported for as long as the county remains in the “BLUE” for Covid-19. Next report will be May 17, 2021. For vaccinations ages 18 and older, please contact the health department at 217/774-9555 for an appointment to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson one dose.