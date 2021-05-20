Number of new COVID-19 cases decreases compared to last week

The Shelby County Health Department announced for the period of May 3rd – May 9th seventeen county residents have tested positive for Covid-19 last week. State metrics reported for the week end May 1, 2021, has Shelby County’s seven day rolling average for positivity at 1.7% a decrease from the previous week of 2.3%, and significantly below the state’s targeted threshold of 8%. Weekly positive rates per 100,000 population are still above the state’s target rate of 50 per 100K. Shelby County decreased from previous week of “60 per 100K” to “55 per 100K”. Shelby County now has two thousand, two hundred and thirty-six (2236) confirmed residents that have tested positive for Covid-19. A weekly summary of Covid-19 cases will be reported for as long as the county remains in the “BLUE” for Covid-19. Next report will be May 17, 2021. For vaccinations ages 18 and older, please contact the health department at 217/774-9555 for an appointment to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson one dose.