“I May Destroy You” creator and star Michaela Coel has issued a statement on the allegations against Noel Clarke. “I am here to support great support for the 20 brave women who have come forward; those who have shared their identities with us, but also those who have preferred to use an alias; the mental hurdles a black woman must overcome to do such a thing as reveal their identity within a narrative of rape abuse or bullying at the hands of someone within our own community can sometimes be too much.” said Coel.