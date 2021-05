The Cardinals started a four-game series with the New York Mets in St. Louis on Monday night, looking to extend their four-game winning streak. Adam Wainwright got the start against Joey Lucchesi, and while both pitchers got roughed up early in the game (the head-scratching intentional walk to load the bases in the second certainly didn’t help Wainwright), Wainwright managed to settle in and pitch five and two-thirds. Conversely, Lucchesi was run out of the game in the third inning as the Cards’ offense put up six runs, five of which came in that third frame.