It was an offensive showing on Friday, May 7 in McFarland’s 13-12 victory over the visiting Clinton Cougars. The Cougars pounced in the top of the first, scoring two runs. However, the Spartans took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Clinton took back the lead after plating three runs in the third, but McFarland answered with six runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 10-5 lead.