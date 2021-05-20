Dreamer returns to Overwatch League, joins Houston Outlaws

Activision Blizzard may be starting to loosen their stance towards alcohol and betting sponsors for the COD and Overwatch Leagues. COD team London Royal Ravens recently announced that they have become sponsored by wagering site MIDNITE. Before, Activision Blizzard had an unofficial policy against these kinds of sponsorships, effectively placing all brands falling under these two categories under soft bans. However, since this announcement by the Ravens, The Esports Observer reports that this was no longer the case. “Sources close to the Call of Duty and Overwatch Leagues have confirmed,’ writes The Esports Observer, “that both leagues will now allow team sponsors from the wagering and liquor business sectors.”