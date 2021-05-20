newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Dreamer returns to Overwatch League, joins Houston Outlaws

By Cale Michael
msn.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSanglok “Dreamer” Song is back in the Overwatch League, joining the Houston Outlaws after a brief stint in Contenders. Dreamer joined OWL in 2019 as part of the Los Angeles Valiant’s roster for the 2020 season and was released along with all of the organization’s players and staff on Jan. 29. After being released by Valiant, Dreamer played in a few events with SEUNG before joining DarkMode NA alongside teammate Adam Soong and a handful of other players. With DM NA, Dreamer helped the team finish fifth in the Mayhem Spring Classic 2021 and Contenders 2021 March.

