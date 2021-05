President Joe Biden has announced he will be speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, given the hackers responsible were a Russia-based ransomware group.“I’m going to be meeting with President Putin,” Mr Biden said. “So far there’s no evidence from our intelligence people that Russia is involved. Although, there is evidence the actor’s ransomware is in Russia.”A date and location have yet to be announced for the meeting between Mr Biden and the Russian president. But previously Mr Biden said it was his “hope and expectation” to meet with Mr Putin in June during his...