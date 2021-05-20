newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The $10 Clear Makeup Bags Travelers & Flight Attendants Swear By

By Karina Hoshikawa
Refinery29
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a beauty writer, I consider myself somewhat of an expert when it comes to packing my routine on the go. While I've said my fair share of teary goodbyes to full-size bottles that didn't make it through security (TSA agents, take good care of my La Prairie!), I've finally unlocked the secret to making it through the checkpoint unscathed: a clear toiletry bag. (Okay, maybe it isn't so much of a secret since it seems scores of Amazon and its shoppers are already hip to it.) One search for "clear toiletry bag" on the mega-site will populate a whole slew of reviewer-backed and affordably priced see-through cosmetic cases with viral-product-worthy potential. These genius storage solutions are both practical (no more time wasted digging around to pull stuff off!) AND sustainable (goodbye wasteful plastic baggies!). Plus, if you're as into pretty packaging as I am, why wouldn't you want to show off your cutest tubs 'n tubes? One particularly top-rated Amazon iteration by Packism (the name checks out!) has garnered over 3,600 reviews on Amazon for its organizational prowess — touted by everyone from travelers to flight attendants — and is offered in several transparent colorways. While multiple versions of the clear travel pouch are readily available on the internet (including a very expensive version by Calpak), most Amazon varieties clock in around a very digestible $10 for a three-piece set. And, with summer travel opening back up, just think of all the places you and your well-packed Tetris pouch of beauty products will swiftly go without a TSA hitch.

www.refinery29.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Makeup Bags#Tsa#Plastic Bags#Flight Time#La Prairie#Beauty Products#Pretty Packaging#Tsa Agents#Full Size Bottles#Shoppers#Tubes#Summer Travel#The Secret#Teary Goodbyes#Storage#Multiple Versions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Amazon
Related
Refinery29

21 Jet-Setting Shoes That The Shopping Team Swears By For Stylish Travel

TL;DR Please fill out this Google survey to share your must-have travel footwear picks for an upcoming story. We appreciate your input!. This summer, we’re stepping out. Literally. Having been cooped up in our cribs for well over twelve months, the wanderlust is stronger than ever. Yep, fully vaccinated people can travel more safely within the United States (make sure to keep up with the CDC guidelines, here), so we’re about ready to dip our toes into a vacation (or two) in the coming months. And now that the toes are out, the age-old debate on what shoes to wear to the airport and exactly how many kicks a person actually needs to pack along is back. Ah, it's sweet relief to dwell on the lighter spectrum of life conundrums — shoes.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

We Scored 30% Off This Female-Founded, Sustainable Travel Bag Brand

Behind every savvy explorer is a dashing travel bag — wanderlust-y tourists would not be able to gallivant around the world without the help of some trustworthy luggage. If you’ve been scrolling through endless Airbnb listings and reading every page of the CDC’s site for travel-safety recommendations (like we all have), don’t leave the most important travel accessory off your list: a super-sturdy, brag-worthy carry-on. And as luck would have it, we just secured an exclusive 30% off sitewide promo code on the AAPI-owned, female-founded, and R29 reader-favorite luxury handbag and accessories shop, Lo & Sons.
TravelNBC Miami

Southwest Plans to Start Hiring Flight Attendants Again as Travel Rebounds

Big airlines are turning their attention to hiring flight attendants and pilots. The move marks a turnaround from last year when companies urged employees to take buyouts. Airlines spent much of the last year worrying about having too many employees after travel demand plummeted. Now they're trying to avoid the opposite problem as customers return and the pandemic's impact starts to abate.
Orem, UTPosted by
Daily Herald

Breeze eases plan to rely on students as flight attendants

Breeze Airways, a start-up carrier that hopes to begin flying this spring, is giving up on a plan to hire only college students as flight attendants after the strategy failed to draw enough applicants. The airline founded by JetBlue creator David Neeleman posted a new listing for flight attendants on...
LifestyleHGTV

The Best Bags for Traveling With Kids

If you've been a parent for a day, you know the importance of a good bag. From the moment you have your bundle of joy, you realize he or she comes with an abundance of stuff — that you have to carry. My kids are elementary-age now. (Do teenagers carry their own stuff?) And even though the needs have changed, the bag requirement has not.
TravelMySanAntonio

Travel the World on a Budget with Matt's Flights

Soon enough, the world will hopefully feel a bit more back to normal, and you're going to want to make up for all of that lost time. Too many of us have been cooped up in our home offices, imagining the days of getting to go on planes and do fun things again–or even travel for a business trip. The wanderlust that has been building up over the past year might just unleash into an extremely expensive travel spending spree. While nobody could really blame you, you might blame yourself if you don't spend responsibly on your traveling. With a Matt's Flights Premium Plan, you can ensure you're getting the best flight deals possible.
TravelPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Best Face Masks for Travel and Long Flights

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. As travel restrictions begin to ease up, you may be antsy to start booking some plane tickets or...
LifestyleFlight Global.com

Breeze backtracks on recruiting college students as flight attendants

Breeze Airways, the new low-cost start-up airline founded by entrepreneur David Neeleman, is backtracking on a plan to hire only university students to work as flight attendants after coming under fire for the programme last week. According to the Salt Lake City-headquartered airline’s website, it is now recruiting flight attendants...
Drinksvinepair.com

White Claw Hard Seltzers Cleared for Takeoff on United Flights

White Claw Hard Seltzers have been flying high since the brand launched in 2016, and now for the first time ever, they’ll soon be soaring on United flights all around the world. White Claw Mango, coming in at 5 percent ABV, is the first flavor to get a boarding pass,...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

We Traveled. Four Flights, Three Airport Lounges.

This page may contain affiliate links from our advertising partners for which we many receive compensation. This may impact how and where products appear on this site. This site does not review or include all companies or all available products. We are thankful when you support this site by using our links.
Baton Rouge, LAKSLA

Steer clear of airline scammers when booking your next flight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer vacation plans are ramping up as more COVID-19 vaccines roll out. That’s great news for those booking getaways and scammers as well. The Better Business Bureau is getting reports of con artists making fake airline ticket booking sites or customer service numbers. They’re warning you that when you are buying airfare, be careful and double-check the URL or phone number before providing your credit card information.
LifestyleLifehacker

How to Get a Flight Attendant to Like You

All signs indicate Americans are ready to get back into their regular vacation routines this summer, and airlines are doing what they can to lure customers back into the air. Airline staff, pilots, and flight attendants traveled a difficult road over the past 15 months, from figuring out how to operate with limited answers during the early days of the pandemic, to dealing with anti-maskers, to trying to stay safe themselves.
AgriculturePosted by
SlashGear

US Customs asks travelers to stop putting cow dung in baggage

The US Customs and Border Protection agency made a surprising announcement on Monday, stating that its agents have found cow dung packaged in luggage — and, it warns, you should stop doing this because of the health risk it presents. The cow dung may have been transported under the mistaken belief that it offers protection against COVID-19.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TravelNoire

American Airlines Flight Attendants Asked To 'Skip Meals'

A memo sent to American Airlines flight attendants has been met with outrage and backlash, according to View From the Wing. The memo, titled ‘Moments That Matter’ was intended to address causes of delays that could possibly lead to flights departing late. However, one part in particular drew anger from employees and prompted a response for the American Airlines flight attendants union.
Travelportuguese-american-journal.com

Travel: SATA to increase flight capacity for the summer – Azores

Anticipating the Azores will become again “an attractive destination” this summer, SATA Azores Airlines has indicated it may increase its flight capacity to a total of 53 thousand seats in the months of July and August. Accordingly, SATA plans to offer more seats to international destinations, including more flight availability...
Murfreesboro, TNMurfreesboro Post

Flight attendant Katerra Locke becomes children's travel book author

Flight attendant and new author Katerra Locke of Murfreesboro turned her travels into children's books starring her 6-year-old son, Elias, during last year’s pandemic-induced downtime. Locke, a former call center trainer, made the career switch to flight attendant for US Airways, now American Airlines, in 2013 when she was living...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

American Airlines Invites Travelers to Italy on Quarantine-Free Flights

American Airlines has offered customers quarantine-free flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Milan (MXP) since April 2 and on flights from JFK to Rome (FCO) as of May 8. With the recent change in Italy’s travel restrictions, any customers, whether traveling for leisure or essential business, are...