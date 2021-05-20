The $10 Clear Makeup Bags Travelers & Flight Attendants Swear By

As a beauty writer, I consider myself somewhat of an expert when it comes to packing my routine on the go. While I've said my fair share of teary goodbyes to full-size bottles that didn't make it through security (TSA agents, take good care of my La Prairie!), I've finally unlocked the secret to making it through the checkpoint unscathed: a clear toiletry bag. (Okay, maybe it isn't so much of a secret since it seems scores of Amazon and its shoppers are already hip to it.) One search for "clear toiletry bag" on the mega-site will populate a whole slew of reviewer-backed and affordably priced see-through cosmetic cases with viral-product-worthy potential. These genius storage solutions are both practical (no more time wasted digging around to pull stuff off!) AND sustainable (goodbye wasteful plastic baggies!). Plus, if you're as into pretty packaging as I am, why wouldn't you want to show off your cutest tubs 'n tubes? One particularly top-rated Amazon iteration by Packism (the name checks out!) has garnered over 3,600 reviews on Amazon for its organizational prowess — touted by everyone from travelers to flight attendants — and is offered in several transparent colorways. While multiple versions of the clear travel pouch are readily available on the internet (including a very expensive version by Calpak), most Amazon varieties clock in around a very digestible $10 for a three-piece set. And, with summer travel opening back up, just think of all the places you and your well-packed Tetris pouch of beauty products will swiftly go without a TSA hitch.