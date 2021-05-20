‘The Brady Bunch’ Stars To Reunite for Christmas Movie

newsbreak-logo
By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
 7 hours ago
Brady Bunch fans, the upcoming holiday season will be a gift. That’s because a big portion of the original cast will reunite for a Christmas movie.

Now, it’s not a true Brady Bunch movie. But it will include four members of the original cast and another from later in the series.

On Wednesday, Lifetime announced two of the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movies. Brady Bunch fans, you’ll want to watch Blending Christmas. The other new holiday movie is a Christmas Dance Reunion featuring cast members from a High School Musical.

So you could say, score a big victory for Lifetime in the holiday movie war with Hallmark. The Hallmark movies still draw far bigger audiences. The network had two movies last holiday season that flirted with an audience of 4 million. The top movie was Christmas Waltz, which drew an audience of 3.949 million. If Only I Had Christmas ranked second with an audience of 3.927. Lifetime’s top movie was Christmas on the Menu, which drew 1.265 million.

Here are the five Brady Bunch cast members for the new Christmas movie — Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Michael Lookinland (Bobby), Susan Olsen (Cindy) and Robby Rist (cousin Oliver). The missing cast members are Maureen McCormick (Marcia) and Eve Plumb (Jan). But, Jennifer Elise Cox, who played Jan in two 1990s-era Brady Bunch reunion movies, will be in this holiday tale, as well.

So what’s it about? If you’ve seen any holiday movie, you’ll recognize the basic bones of the plot. Emma, played by Haylie Duff, finds out a hotel where she spent chunks of her Christmas holidays as a kid, is being redeveloped. Liam (Aaron O’Connell) brings Emma to the hotel with plans to propose. Liam also invites both their families to the hotel. We’re not sure how the Brady Bunch fits in. The Blending Christmas page on IMDb.com only has names of who each will play, with no explanation as to who they are.

In 2019, the six main Brady Bunch cast members got together on HGTV for a Very Brady Renovation. It also included a holiday edition. It was the first time in 15 years that the six had gotten together for a TV project. The six joined cast members from the Property Brothers to renovate the actual Brady Bunch house. It became the highest-rated premiere for any show on HGTV.

So, we know the Brady Bunch, decades later, can still draw an audience. Stay tuned if the five cast members can sell a holiday special.

