newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Here's How You Can Watch the "Super Flower Blood Moon" Lunar Eclipse Next Week

Hypebae
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 26, the night sky will be taken over by a “Super Flower Blood Moon,” the second and last lunar eclipse of the year. As explained by NASA, a blood moon appears during a total lunar eclipse, which is when the Earth is in line with the moon and the sun, hiding the moon from any sunlight. “When this happens, the only light that reaches the Moon’s surface is from the edges of the Earth’s atmosphere,” the agency explains. “The air molecules from Earth’s atmosphere scatter out most of the blue light. The remaining light reflects onto the moon’s surface with a red glow, making the moon appear red in the night sky.”

hypebae.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Eclipse#Sun And Moon#Lunar Eclipse#Blood Moon#Supermoon Eclipse#Total Eclipse#Western#Planet Earth#The Sun#Blue Light#Surface#Perigee#Line#Asia#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyCleveland News - Fox 8

Total lunar eclipse happening this month: Where you can see it best

(WJW) — Mark your calendar! A lunar eclipse is taking place this month. According to NASA, the moon will enter the earth’s shadow on the morning of May 26, creating a total lunar eclipse for the first in nearly two and a half years. During a total lunar eclipse, the...
AstronomyPosted by
NBC News

A 'super blood moon' will be visible in May — here's what to know

Later this month, astronomers and amateurs alike will look to the sky to witness a so-called "super blood moon." If that sounds ominous, fret not. The super blood moon, visible on May 26 to part of the United States, is called that because it combines two lunar phenomena happening at once, according to Michael Shanahan, the planetarium director at the Liberty Science Center in New Jersey.
Astronomyshepherdgazette.com

Blood Moon 2021: Whole Lunar Eclipse of the Yr Will Seem on Could 26

Blood Moon 2021 is set to appear on May 26. Commonly known as total lunar eclipse or purna chandra grahan in Hindi, a Blood Moon appears when the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow and reflects a reddish colour light in the sky. The first — and the last — Blood Moon of 2021 will be visible to sky watchers in many parts of the world. However, for people in India, it is expected to be visible as a penumbral lunar eclipse for five minutes.
AstronomySteamboat Pilot & Today

Celestial News: Super moon eclipse coming May 26

The Pacific Ocean region and Pacific rim countries will be treated to a total eclipse of the Super Flower Moon on May 26. For Coloradans, it will be a race against the sunrise to see all of this colorful eclipse. The excitement begins before dawn May 26 when the full...
AstronomyPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Super blood moon to appear this month: What you need to know

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Look up to the sky later this month to see the super blood moon rise in the night sky. The full moon in May will be particularly notable for two reasons — it’s the closest supermoon of the year, about 100 miles closer than April’s supermoon, and it coincides with a total lunar eclipse in some areas. A total lunar eclipse means the moon will take on a reddish hue during the eclipse’s maximum, which is why it’s nicknamed a blood moon.
AstronomyScience Focus

How humanity will return to the Moon: The future of lunar exploration

For almost 40 years, our nearest cosmic neighbour, the Moon, was left alone as we looked elsewhere in the Solar System. That changed in 2013, when China’s Chang’e 3 lander touched down on the lunar surface. Since then there’s been an explosion of interest in the Moon. NASA, China and even private companies are racing back to it, with dozens of robotic and human missions being planned. Things are set to get a lot more crowded on the lunar surface over the coming decade, but this time, we’ll be staying.
AstronomyPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Month’s Super Blood Moon Will Actually Look Red

On Wednesday, May 26, the full moon will peak in the night sky. This month, not only are we treated to a supermoon, but we’ll also get to witness a blood red moon caused by a total lunar eclipse. April’s Pink Moon may have fooled us (sorry, the moon wasn’t actually pink), but the Super Blood Moon this month is going to be quite the red-hued sight to behold.
AstronomyTime Out Global

A specially chartered flight guarantees you a view of this month's rare 'super blood wolf moon'

There are taco moons and strawberry moons, blue moons and blood moons, but the king of all lunar spectacles has to be the supermoon. This cosmic showstopper occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to the earth, which only happens a couple of times each year. Rarer still is a super lunar eclipse, also known by the infinitely cooler name, super blood wolf moon. This occurs thanks to a hat trick of celestial serendipity when the earth’s shadow briefly turns the face of a full supermoon an eerie shade of crimson. Such an orbital-mechanics jackpot takes place but a handful of times in a decade, and it just so happens that one of these vanishingly precious occasions is set to occur later this month.
AstronomyPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Only Total Lunar Eclipse of 2021 Will Light Up the Night Sky This Month — Here's How to See It

Twenty twenty-one is the year to look up! Countless amazing astronomical events will be lighting up the sky, but the only lunar eclipse of the year is happening on Wednesday, May 26. A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth is perfectly in line between the moon and the sun, creating a shadow that gives the moon a vibrant reddish-orange glow (this is why some total lunar eclipses are referred to as Blood Moons). This celestial event will be visible throughout the Pacific Ocean and parts of eastern Asia, Japan, Australia, and western North America, and is expected to start at 1:46 a.m. PDT. The moon will enter the darkest part of the Earth's shadow around 2:45 a.m. PDT, and if you want to catch a glimpse of when the moon's surface is completely covered by the Earth's umbra, be sure to look up between 4:11 a.m. and 4:26 a.m. PDT.
AstronomyPosted by
Well+Good

The New Moon in Taurus Prioritizes Radical Self Care—Here’s How Your Sign Can Make the Most of It

In astrology, the new moon signals a fresh start and the beginning of a new lunar cycle. There are a total of 12 new moons in 2021, and each affects us in its own unique way. The new moon in Taurus of 2021 occurs on May 11th at 2:59 p.m., EST, and it is activating the need to change and start fresh in a situation that brings value. So, ask yourself: Where have you felt discomfort or inner-tension surrounding certain facets of your life? This new moon is packed with manifestation power, initiating the path towards a more aligned future.
AstronomyNoozhawk

Dennis Mammana: Here’s a Sneak Preview of a Lunar Eclipse

Early on the evening of Tuesday, May 25, watch as the sun sets behind the western horizon; then, face the opposite direction and you’ll soon spot the moon rising in the east. On that night, the moon’s phase will be full, and regular readers of this column know that the...
Astronomy947wls.com

‘Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse’ coming later this month

Early on the morning of May 26th, the Blood Moon, named for its red glow, will be visible to us in North America. According to NASA, the Blood Moon is visible during a total lunar eclipse when the Earth aligns itself between the moon and the sun. Notably, this Blood Moon will be a combination of May’s full Flower Moon, which is classified as a supermoon, and a total lunar eclipse.
Astronomywatchers.news

Newly-discovered asteroid 2021 JU6 flew past Earth at 0.17 LD

A newly-discovered asteroid designated 2021 JU6 flew past Earth at a distance of 0.17 LD / 0.00044 AU (65 820 km / 40 900 miles) from the center of our planet at 15:01 UTC on May 14, 2021. 2021 JU6 was first observed at Palomar Mountain -- ZTF, California on...
Astronomyfox44news.com

It’s happened again, people in southwest U.S. report strange lights in the sky

MYSTERY WIRE (Las Vegas, NV) — From Las Vegas to Los Angeles last night, people were looking up and seeing a strange string of lights moving quickly across the sky. It turns out it was caused by the same thing that’s caused millions of people around the world to think they are seeing something from another world coming to Earth.
AstronomyPosted by
Newsweek

What Time to See the Pink Moon Tonight, the First Supermoon of 2021

On Monday night, skywatchers will be able to see the first supermoon of the year as Earth's only natural satellite comes particularly close to us. The moon on Monday is also called the pink moon based on its American Indian moon name. The Maine Farmer's Almanac began publishing these names for the months of the year in the 1930s.