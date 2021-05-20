Here's How You Can Watch the "Super Flower Blood Moon" Lunar Eclipse Next Week
On May 26, the night sky will be taken over by a “Super Flower Blood Moon,” the second and last lunar eclipse of the year. As explained by NASA, a blood moon appears during a total lunar eclipse, which is when the Earth is in line with the moon and the sun, hiding the moon from any sunlight. “When this happens, the only light that reaches the Moon’s surface is from the edges of the Earth’s atmosphere,” the agency explains. “The air molecules from Earth’s atmosphere scatter out most of the blue light. The remaining light reflects onto the moon’s surface with a red glow, making the moon appear red in the night sky.”hypebae.com