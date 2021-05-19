newsbreak-logo
Robert Downey Jr. explains why he left Marvel for DC

By Gillian Hall
mediarunsearch.co.uk
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to offering an epic ending to the MCU Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame showed the deaths of some of the most famous heroes and villains marvel. Fans have said goodbye to the characters who have inhabited the company’s movies for a decade – like Iron Man. After terminating his...

Accidentsepicstream.com

Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr.'s Longtime Personal Assistant Dies in Horrific Accident

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The entire Marvel family is mourning the loss of Jimmy Rich, Robert Downey Jr.'s longtime personal assistant who has been serving the actor for two decades, he was 52 years old. Rich, who has been credited for being RDJ's righthand man in all of his Marvel Cinematic Universe movies died in a horrific car accident on Wednesday. Details about the tragedy were not disclosed but the Iron Man actor took to social media to break the news. RDJ paid tribute to one of his good friends in the industry in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post.
MovieWeb

Marvel Stars Pay Tribute After Robert Downey Jr.'s Assistant Jimmy Rich Dies in Tragic Accident

Robert Downey Jr. was joined by several of his Marvel pals in paying tribute to Jimmy Rich, RDJ's personal assistant who died unexpectedly in a tragic accident. On Wednesday evening, Rich was in a fatal car accident, though additional details are currently unknown. In a post on Instagram, RDJ included an image of Rich along with a message of tribute for his late friend, and it's clear that the actor is in tremendous pain over the surprising loss.
TODAY.com

Robert Downey Jr. mourns loss of assistant at 52: 'A terrible and shocking tragedy'

Jimmy Rich, who served as Robert Downey Jr.'s assistant since 2003, has died. He was 52. Downey, 56, shared the news of the "terrible and shocking tragedy" on his Instagram page, where he revealed Rich was in a fatal car accident this week. The pair first worked together on 2003's "The Singing Detective," where Downey starred alongside Mel Gibson as detective novelist Dan Dark. In total, Rich served as Downey's assistant on 22 feature-length projects, including every Marvel film with Tony Stark.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Robert Downey Jr. Mourns the Death of His Assistant Jimmy Rich

Actor Robert Downey Jr. is mourning the loss of his assistant Jimmy Rich. He remembered his friend on Instagram, writing, “This is not news… This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8pm yesterday.”. The “Iron Man” star continued, “He was...
inspiredtraveler.ca

When Will Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Sweet Tooth’ Release On Netflix?

Robert Downey Jr. comes to Netflix with new series. The actor will produce the series “Sweet Tooth: El Nino Ciervo,” which will premiere next month. Netflix announced that the star of “Iron Man” Robert Daowney Jr. will enter the line of streaming productions with his new series “Sweet Tooth: El Nino Ciervo.”
TV SeriesIGN

Sweet Tooth: Exclusive Preview of the Netflix-DC Series with Exec Producer Robert Downey Jr.

The filmmakers and cast provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Netflix series, based on the DC graphic novel of the same name. Ten years ago "The Great Crumble" wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what's left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Robert Downey, Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran.
nerdsandbeyond.com

Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr. Discuss Evolution of ‘Sweet Tooth’ From DC Comic to Netflix Series

Susan Downey and Robert Downey, Jr. are executive producers of Netflix’s upcoming series Sweet Tooth, an epic fantasy which centers on half-deer, half-human Gus, who is part of a new animal-human hybrid race born in the wake of a pandemic. Based on Jeff Lemire’s groundbreaking 2009 DC comic of the same name, this post-apocalyptic fairytale stars Christian Convery as Gus, and Nonzo Anozie as his drifter friend Jeppard.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jimmy Rich death: Avengers stars lead tributes to Robert Downey Jr’s ‘right-hand man’, who has died at 52

Stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have paid tribute to Robert Downey Jr’s long-time “right-hand man” Jimmy Rich, who has died at the age of 52.Rich had worked as the Iron Man star’s personal assistant since 2003, and became close friends with many of the Avengers cast and crew and their families.On his Instagram, Downey Jr said that Rich was killed in “a fatal car accident” on Wednesday (5 May), and credited him with supporting his sobriety.“This is a terrible and shocking tragedy,” the actor wrote. “He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids...
TV SeriesComicBook

Sweet Tooth: Robert Downey Jr. Talks About Bringing DC Comics Series To Life

Though best known to....well everyone, for his time spent at the house of ideas as the Marvel superhero Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. is dabbling into the world of their distinguished competition, producing an adaptation of the DC/Vertigo comic series Sweet Tooth. Scheduled to arrive on Netflix later this summer, the series hails from Eisner Award winner Jeff Lemiere and a new behind-the-scenes video for the show has both Lemire and Downey jr. opening up about the development and production of the new show. Check it out for yourself in the player below and look for Sweet Tooth to premiere on June 4.
TV Series/Film

‘Sweet Tooth’ Featurette: Robert Downey Jr. Talks About Tweaking the Source Material for the Netflix Adaptation

Jeff Lemire‘s comic book series Sweet Tooth is getting the Netflix treatment as a streaming show, courtesy of executive producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. In a new featurette, the two talk about altering the tone of Lemire’s comics from the “foreboding” vibe of the graphic novels to something that is much more family-friendly…which I’m guessing purists who love Lemire’s comics will not exactly be thrilled about. Check out the featurette below.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Evans Sends Love After Robert Downey Jr. Suffers Devastating Loss

It’s hard to see a trusted friend or family member pass unexpectedly. Unfortunately that’s what the MCU family is experiencing right now after the untimely passing of Robert Downey Jr.’s right-hand man Jimmy Rich. But Rich not only touched Downey Jr.’s life but that of Captain America himself Chris Evans. Evans decided to send RDJ some love after suffering such a devastating loss.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New Trailer For Robert Downey Jr.’s DC Comics Series Teases A Netflix Hit

A cursory glance at the Netflix most-watched charts on any given day will make it obvious that a huge number of the platform’s 200 million subscribers are big fans of the fantasy genre. Even right now, the television Top 10 rankings feature superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy, animated anthology Love, Death & Robots, the fourth and final season of Castlevania and Shadow and Bone, which has been holding firm as one of the streamer’s most popular episodic efforts for almost four weeks straight.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Robert Downey Jr. Movie Just Hit Netflix

We’re still waiting for Robert Downey Jr. to decide on his next onscreen role in the wake of the disastrous Dolittle, which lost Universal over $100 million and was roundly savaged by critics, gaining a reputation as one of the worst movies of 2020 despite only releasing in the third week of January.
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Fans Express Shock Over Robert Downey Jr. Jumping Ship to DC for Upcoming Project

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Robert Downey Jr. ended his successful tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019 after Avengers: Endgame leaving behind a legacy that is hard to match. While a lot of fans are still hopeful that they'll get to see the Iron Man actor back in the franchise someday, it looks like Robert has long accepted that his days as part of the MCU are over and now, he is ready to move on to greener pastures.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

See Tom Cruise Replace Robert Downey Jr. As Iron Man In The MCU

New artwork shows Tom Cruise replacing Robert Downey Jr. as an alternate version of Iron Man for the MCU movies. Long-time fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may remember that Tom Cruise was once considered for the role of Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr. came aboard the project and the rest, as they say, is history. But it’s always been an interesting idea for many as to what Cruise’s version of the billionaire, playboy, philanthropist would’ve looked like. Well now that Downey Jr. has left the role after Tony Stark’s death (for the time being), this fan art sees Cruise stepping into the Iron Man costume.