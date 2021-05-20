How Ford Built an Electric F-150 That Can Do Real Work for $40K

When Ford first introduced the off-road-focused 2010 F-150 Raptor, it came with a whole host of impressive features. Chief among these were the high-tech Fox internal bypass shocks found at each corner. These dampers featured a 2.5-inch outer body with an inner sleeve, 1.85-inch piston, and 7/8-inch shaft. At the time, these were the largest off-road shocks ever installed on an OEM pickup from the factory. Using seven "zones," shock oil would bypass the piston's valving through holes in the inner sleeve controlled by tiny spring-loaded valves. This allowed the dampers to not only provide speed sensitive control but also be position sensitive. The system worked very well.