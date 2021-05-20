How Ford Built an Electric F-150 That Can Do Real Work for $40K
Electric vehicles are expensive—especially big, heavy, high-power EVs. So, how'd Ford do it?. When Ford sent out the press materials for the electric F-150 Lightning, there were a few things that really needed checking...like the price. No matter how many times Ford kept saying that it started at $39,974, that just didn't seem right; I mean, this thing is a full-on truck with hauling capabilities, how are you making it electric for just under forty grand?www.thedrive.com