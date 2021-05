CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm Braves ventured down to Hocking County Tuesday evening for a non-conference matchup against Logan High School and walked away the victor after taking down the Chieftains 9-2. The Braves wasted no time putting one run on the board in the top of the first inning. After the Chieftains went scoreless in the bottom of the inning, the Braves once again tallied another run, increasing the lead to 2-0 at the start of the third inning.