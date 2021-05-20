newsbreak-logo
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wolf pitches plan to reform charter school funding

By MICHAEL P. BUFFER STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf touted a proposal to reduce charter school costs by $395 million per year during a Wednesday morning news conference at GAR High School. The plan would reduce costs by $185 million each year by funding special education in charter schools the same way the state does for all other public schools. It would also save $210 million a year by establishing a statewide tuition rate for cyber charter schools.

www.thetimes-tribune.com
