Wolf pitches plan to reform charter school funding
WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf touted a proposal to reduce charter school costs by $395 million per year during a Wednesday morning news conference at GAR High School. The plan would reduce costs by $185 million each year by funding special education in charter schools the same way the state does for all other public schools. It would also save $210 million a year by establishing a statewide tuition rate for cyber charter schools.www.thetimes-tribune.com