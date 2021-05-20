Developers apply for tax credits for skyscraper redevelopment
The Atlanta developers behind the adaptive reuse of the former AT&T City Center building downtown have applied for historic tax credits.www.bizjournals.com
The Atlanta developers behind the adaptive reuse of the former AT&T City Center building downtown have applied for historic tax credits.www.bizjournals.com
The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham