EYO shifts rock with orchestra show to outdoor concert Friday

Gadsden Times
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Etowah Youth Orchestras will venture into more modern sounds than usual at 7 p.m. in the Spring of Dreams Rock & Roll Concert at the Mort Glosser Amphitheatre. The combined Etowah Youth Symphony and Youth Philharmonic orchestras, the Etowah String Sinfonia and "Heard Immunity" will tackle offerings from The Beatles, Bon Jovi, Peter Gabriel, The Go-Gos, Journey, Lady Gaga, Boz Skaggs and Bruce Springsteen, among others.

