We've seen innovative approaches to car camouflage in our time. Most manufacturers tend to use a white or gray wrap with busy black or gray lines strewn in an apparently haphazard manner. These are intended to disguise the lines and curves of the pre-production vehicle they are applied to, but lately, we've been seeing other methods. Mercedes uses a multicolor wrap on test mules of the AMG One and Audi did something similar with the e-tron GT. These methods may be effective, but Ferrari seems to be making them obsolete. In the below video, Ferrari has painted (not wrapped) a car we already know about as it tests Vantablack as a method for hiding the car underneath.